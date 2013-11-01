Hero Image

ISRRT DoseWise Radiographer of the Year – 2017

Mr Sanghun Kim, Radiological Technologist at the Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, is our winner.

His case demonstrates a unique perspective on using existing technology but in a different manner, that satisfied clinical objectives, and resulted in efficient control over patient and operators radiation dosage. His study also demonstrated innovative methods for carrying out the study, identifying the target population for the modified technique, and clearly presented the limitations – all necessary elements of a well-executed study.



Mr Sanghun Kim, Radiological Technologist at the Samsung Medical Center receiving award at RSNA 2017.

We received many exceptional cases that represent some of the best dose management practices around the world. Thank you for your contribution to this endeavor.

Visit our radiation dose management knowledge center to read the cases submitted by the participants and access other sources of insights into dose management, radiation protection, staff & patient safety and other relevant topics.

The date for case submission has past - this year's contest is now closed. Next year we will again pursue a ISRRT DoseWise Radiographer of the Year for 2018. We hope you will consider participating.

You hold the knowledge… share it

Every radiographer is concerned about dose management. You are leading the way with innovative protocols and procedures that stand as an example of forward thinking.

To recognize the ongoing efforts of radiographers and to promote radiation dose management awareness around the world, Philips DoseWise and ISRRT host the annual “Radiographer of the Year” contest.

This contest offers an opportunity for you to present best practices and share critical knowledge with your peers. Choose your very best case and submit if for entry into the Radiographer of the Year contest 2017.

Your entry will be judged by a panel of experts from ISRRT. One winning case will be selected and that radiographer will be sponsored to attend and share their case at RSNA 2017.

What is Philips DoseWise?

DoseWise is a Philips radiology philosophy consisting of educational tools, protocols, software, and hardware and is part of our ALARA thinking.

The four pillars of radiation safety

Radiographer of the Year contest specifics


The award

The Radiographer of the Year award is presented annually for the imaging case that best demonstrates exceptional dose management practices. A panel of experts from ISRRT will judge all entries and select the single best case. The winning radiographer will be provided with airfare and entry to RSNA 2017 and the opportunity to present their concept to their peers.


Why participate

Dose management is important to all of us. By participating in the Radiographer of the Year contest, you will be furthering investigation into this critical discipline. The contest also offers tangible benefits to you:

  • Collaboration with peer specialists from around the world
  • An opportunity to showcase your project and share best practices
  • The chance to be recognized publicly for your efforts at RSNA2017


Entry criteria

Eligibility

You must be a practicing radiographer and a citizen of an ISRRT Member Country or an Associate Member of the ISRRT.

Entry Period

April 2017 through October 1, 2017. The winner can be selected from any ISRRT member country.

Official rules to participate

Find the official rules here for full details.

Previous winners

IM Seyoung (2016)

Managing radiation exposure in complex cardiac imaging.

Anthony Tessier (2015)

Improving eye lens radiation management during CT procedures

